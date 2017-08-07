× Political analyst Dave Lundy: “I would argue that these are the worst first 200 days in modern American political history”

It’s Monday so it’s time to Touché! Political analysts Chris Robling and Dave Lundy are back to debate the top political stories making news this week including President Trump’s first 200 days in office, what President Trump has accomplished early in his term with regards to the economy, immigration and foreign policy, the leaks coming out of the White House and the city of Chicago suing President Trump’s Justice Department over the administration’s sanctuary city policy.

