Photos: Biscuit celebrates his golden birthday!

Posted 7:10 AM, August 7, 2017, by , Updated at 07:07AM, August 7, 2017

It’s Biscuit’s Golden Birthday today!  Happy 7th Biscuit.  Sandberg and her husband Pat attended Biscuit’s birthday bash on Saturday and good times were had by all.  Cheers Biscuit!

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline