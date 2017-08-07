× Natasha Fraser-Cavassoni: “After Andy”

Natasha Fraser-Cavassoni is the author of Sam Spiegel, Tino Zervudachi, Dior Glamour, Monsieur Dior, Loulou de la Falaise, Biyan, and Vogue on Yves Saint Laurent and Vogue on Calvin Klein. Her new book, After Andy, explores Warhol’s impact on the art world, pop culture, society, and fashion—and how his iconic status gave rise to some of our most influential tastemakers today. She joins Bill and Wendy to tell them all about it.

