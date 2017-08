× Mark Carman and The Diet Coke Decision: A Relationship Deal Breaker?

A decision involving a Diet Coke at the movie theaters leads Mark Carman (in for Nick Digilio) to question his new girlfriend.

Plus Mark’s review of Dunkirk and details about Bill Leff’s table tennis prowess!

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)