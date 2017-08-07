× Mark Carman 08.07.17: Sneaking Food, The Text Suicide Case, Successful Habits and Jokes

Mark Carman (in for Nick Digilio) kicked off the show talking about Lollapalooza before transitioning to a question about his new girlfriend and sneaking some food into the theater. He then talks about the text suicide case verdict.

In hour 2, listeners share their thoughts on whether Michelle Carter deserved jail time and Carman explains how Snapchat lead to a little league team’s suspension from a tournament.

10 small habits of successful people starts the third hour then the one question to ask if you want a healthy relationship. Plus Carm tells some jokes!