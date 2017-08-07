× Live from Studio 435: Dream Version

The terrific Chicago trio Dream Version join Justin in Studio 435 to talk about making music in Chicago, writing a “failed” protest record, the challenge of being a new band and having people pay attention to their message, the process of sequencing a record in the streaming era, their upcoming tour and their excellent new record, “Fight Fair.” They also perform a few songs including “I Can See Everything,” I’m Still as Spoiled as the Day I Was Born” and “Fight Fair.”

Video coming soon…

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio