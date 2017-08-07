× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 102: Cutty Comes Back

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — Well that wasn’t a long retirement. Jay Cutler is back in the NFL and Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns are here to discuss the kind of success the quarterback will have in Miami. The Bears were also dealt a blow on their offensive line as they get ready for the first preseason game Thursday night. How much should Mike Glennon and Mitch Trubisky play? The guys explain how they would split the reps. Listen below!

