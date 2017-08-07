× FCC Internet Rollback & Your Privacy

On March of 2017 the FCC rolled back its landmark Internet Privacy Law. Founder & CEO of InfoTech: Matti Kon explains why this roll back is such a big deal and why it should concern you. Matti also explains if Virtual Privacy Networks (VPN) are even worth looking into.

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine