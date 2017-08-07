× “Elton Jim” experiences “first-hand” the miracles of medical technology, and also huddles to bemoan how in a few months, “The Juice” will be on the loose

In this 64th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano recounts the long list of medical maladies, tests, and treatments he’s experienced during the last 2 years — including his most recent — and experiences “first-hand” how medicine has advanced and taken pain out of the process. And in the “Pop Culture Club,” Jim and Emily Armanetti tackle the possible scenarios surrounding O.J. Simpson’s upcoming release from prison.