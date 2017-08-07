Crews at WJ Murphy Elementary work to renovate the music room - one of many destroyed in the flood. Others affected include the school's library, computer lab, gym, cafeteria, an entire row of lockers and the food access area for staff members. (Dometi Pongo / WGN Radio)
Cleaning up after the flood in Round Lake: ‘There’s been such a huge wave of support’
WGN Radio’s Dometi Pongo visited Round Lake last week to check on the progress after the flooding. He spoke with officials from the Round Lake School District and WJ Murphy Elementary School as well as a resident living across the street from the school.:
The lower level at Round Lake’s WJ Murphy Elementary School suffered $2 Million in damages. Principal Dr. Phil Georgia says the water rose as high as five feet in some areas. (Dometi Pongo / WGN Radio)