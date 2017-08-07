× Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Daley Plaza’s iconic Picasso sculpture: “Well, I bet Picasso gets plenty of work after this”

Danny Schulman, Program Director for Cultural Affairs, Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE), and Eric Keune, Design Director, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), join Justin to discuss the 50th anniversary of the iconic Picasso sculpture on Daley Plaza. Danny and Eric talk about the event tomorrow afternoon, why they are restaging the 1967 dedication of the Picasso sculpture, how SOM got involved with Picasso, the process of getting Picasso’s design into public view, how the initial public reaction of the sculpture was mostly negative, Mayor Richard J. Daley’s insistence that the project move forward, the innovative steel technology that was used for the sculpture, why the sculpture is so enduring and the lasting impact of this particular piece of public art.

