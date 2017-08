× Author R.J. Nelson on life, career, and “Dirty Waters” book

Author R.J. Nelson joined Rick in the studio to talk about his book, “Dirty Waters: Confessions of Chicago’s Last Harbor Boss,” which shines a light on the ‘wretched bog’ of his time as a harbor boss. He shared shocking stories about sketchy bribes, told Rick about his very favorite Chicago harbors and explained how his love for Chicago drove his career.