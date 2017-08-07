× Bill and Wendy Full Show 08-07-17

Today’s guests include Natasha Fraser-Cavassoni, and Kristen McQueary. Bill and Wendy talk about Lollapalooza, the live and work of Andy Warhol, politics, a girls softball team getting disqualified for posting a photo of themselves flipping the bird on snapchat, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to Noon, plus an online-only bonus hour from Noon to 1 p.m