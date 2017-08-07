× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 08-07-17

On today’s bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talk about high rise window washers, 2 deaths in the Major League Baseball world, being naked on TV, the divorce of Chris Pratt and Anna Faris, things we use today that will be obsolete in the future, and much more.

