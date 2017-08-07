A total solar eclipse is seen in Luwuk, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Wednesday, March 9, 2016. A total solar eclipse was witnessed along a narrow path that stretched across Indonesia while in other parts of Asia a partial eclipse was visible. (AP Photo/Irmansyah)
Adler Planetarium Director of Public Observing Michelle Nichols gives you advice on viewing the solar eclipse
A total solar eclipse is seen in Luwuk, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Wednesday, March 9, 2016. A total solar eclipse was witnessed along a narrow path that stretched across Indonesia while in other parts of Asia a partial eclipse was visible. (AP Photo/Irmansyah)
Adler Planetarium Director of Public Observing Michelle Nichols gives you advice on how best to enjoy the upcoming total solar eclipse, from traffic that may cause you to drive through the eclipse, to why you’ll need special glasses to view the eclipse. Michelle answers your questions as you prepare for this eclipse, and the next one.