× WGN Radio Theater #203: The Mysterious Traveler, Charlie McCarthy Show & Under Arrest

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on August 5, 2017. First, a classic episode of the night is: “The Mysterious Traveler: The Man from Singapore”; (04-04-50). Next we have: “Charlie McCarthy Show”; Guest Starring: Fred Allen. (11-02-47). For our final episode of the night we have: “Under Arrest: Ruth Cutler’s Burglar”; Guest Starring: Joe Desantis.(08-21-49)

Have questions about a specific show or wish to comment, like us on Facebook at: Facebook.com/WGNRadioTheatre and follow us on Twitter at: Twitter.com/WGNRadioTheatre