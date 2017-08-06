× WBEZ’s Tony Arnold sheds light on the state school funding crisis

Tony Arnold checks in. He’s the Illinois politics reporter for WBEZ 91.5-FM. Rick and Arnold will talk about the state school funding issue and who gets the blame if schools open–then close–because of the impasse. They also talk about a proposed $100 million state tax credit program for private school scholarships.

*Listen to The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson each and every Sunday from 7-9 AM CST right here on WGN Radio. You can also follow Rick on Twitter as well as The Sunday Spin’s Facebook & Twitter page.*