The voice behind ‘The Archies’, Ron Dante: “I’m so lucky, I’m creating new memories every day”

Dave Hoekstra visits with musician and producer Ron Dante, who’s coming to town with the Happy Together Tour at the Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds New Buffalo on Friday, August 11. Dante takes us through his long career in the music business that started with getting picked to be the voice behind The Archies by legendary producer Don Kirshner, how he met Barry Manilow and worked on some of his most famous recordings, an unlikely stint publishing the Paris Review and partying with George Plimpton, and more.