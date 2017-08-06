× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 8/6/17

Lollapalooza may have taken over Grant Park, but we’ve got a lollapalooza of politics going on this edition of the Sunday Spin.

For our first guest, we have state Sen. Bill Brady of Bloomington, who is the new leader of the Senate Republicans in Springfield. Sen. Brady and Rick discuss the school funding bill that Gov. Rauner used his amendatory veto powers to rewrite as the battle between Republicans and Democrats continues.

Then, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle chimes in. Listen in as Preckwinkle addresses the facts and myths on the new sweetened beverage tax in the county.

After that, Tony Arnold checks in. He’s the Illinois politics reporter for WBEZ 91.5-FM. Rick and Arnold will talk about the state school funding issue and who gets the blame if schools open–then close–because of the impasse. They also talk about a newly proposed $100 million state tax credit program for private school scholarships.

*Listen to The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson each and every Sunday from 7-9 AM CST right here on WGN Radio. You can also follow Rick on Twitter as well as The Sunday Spin’s Facebook & Twitter page.*