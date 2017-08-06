× The Beat Full Show (8/6/17): Jay Cutler is Mr. 305

Mark Carman and Adam Hoge bring you the Sunday edition of The Beat: Jay Cutler’s retirement proved to be short-lived as he reunites with Adam Gase in Miami and we evaluate his chances to win games in the AFC East and gauge whether or not Bears fans want to see him succeed; Jarrett Payton checks in from WGN-TV with his impression of the Glennon/Trubisky tandem at Bears camp; the Cubs fall to the Nats after a bullpen implosion and the guys don’t buy Joe Maddon’s rap on day baseball at Wrigley; Hoge’s Headlines looks at some of the other surprising candidates for the Dolphins’ QB opening; umpire Eric Sawchuk of the Fox Valley Blues Association joins the show to talk speeding up the major league game and the challenge of game management at any level, and more.