Shakespeare's 'As You Like It' At The First Folio Theatre: A Story Under The Stars

First Folio Theatre brings you Shakepeare’s As You Like It LIVE and OUTDOORS at the Mayslake Peabody Estate Mansion. Dean welcomes in the director Skyler Schrempp and the stars of the show Leslie Ann Shepard (Rosalind) and Vahishta Vafadari (Celia) and Courtney Abbott (Touchstone the Clown) to talk about the latest take on one of Shakespeare’s classic romances. They also talk about the excitement and difficulty of doing theater outdoors.