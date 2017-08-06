× Senate Republican Leader-Designee Bill Brady: “We are trying to work toward a compromise to fix this manufactured crisis”

Senate Republican Leader-Designee Bill Brady joins Rick Pearson in studio to talk about the school funding bill that Gov. Rauner used his amendatory veto powers to rewrite as the battle between Republicans and Democrats continues.

