× Preckwinkle weighs in on Cook County’s sweetened beverage tax: “People need to understand first and foremost if you want to have good government, you need to pay for it”

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle chimes in on the spin hotline to discuss the new sweetened beverage tax in Cook County. She also addresses the concerns among consumers.

*Listen to The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson each and every Sunday from 7-9 AM CST right here on WGN Radio. You can also follow Rick on Twitter as well as The Sunday Spin’s Facebook & Twitter page.*