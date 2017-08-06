FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2012 file photo, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle speaks at a news conference in Chicago. A lawsuit challenging a penny-per-ounce tax on sweetened beverages sold in the Chicago area was dismissed Friday, July 28, 2017, by a judge who also dissolved the temporary restraining order that had stopped Cook County from implementing the tax. The tax originally was to take effect July 1 but the Illinois Retail Merchants Association sued, arguing the tax is unconstitutional and too vague. It is now is scheduled to go into effect Wednesday, Aug. 2 according to Preckwinkle. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
Preckwinkle weighs in on Cook County’s sweetened beverage tax: “People need to understand first and foremost if you want to have good government, you need to pay for it”
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle chimes in on the spin hotline to discuss the new sweetened beverage tax in Cook County. She also addresses the concerns among consumers.
