NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace, Actor Greg Cipes, Anthony DiCosmo from Nickelodean, Chef Rick Bayless, Guitarist Emerson Swinford & Krista Voda | Full Show 8.5.2017

This week On the Road, Dane is joined by Nascar Driver Bubba Wallace, actor Greg Cipes who plays Michelangelo in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Anthony DiCosmo, Sports Marketing & Content Development Executive from Nickelodeon join Dane in studio to talk about their appearance at the “A Good Day for Play” event held at Good Details Gallery in Chicago’s Art District.

Then, Chicago’s favorite chef, Rick Bayless called Dane to share the Cubs Chef series and bringing the flavors of Mexico to the friendly confines. Host of Nascar on NBC, Krista Voda joined Dane to preview the racing action at Watkins Glen. Then, guitarist Emerson Swinford called in from the road to talk about playing and touring with Rod Stewart.