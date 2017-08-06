× OTL #564: Frank Lloyd Wright at 150, Slow Roll Chicago, The Secret History of Julian Leal

Mike Stephen visits with Frank Lloyd Wright Trust curator David Bagnall about FLW’s architectural legacy in the 150th anniversary year of his birth, checks in with Slow Roll Chicago co-founder/vice president Jamal Julien about promoting social justice in Chicago via riding bicycles, and chats with Plastic Crimewave (aka Steve Krakow) about 1980s power-pop wizard Julian Leal for this week’s edition of The Secret History of Chicago Music. Meanwhile, we read Mike’s t-shirt, discuss how Walgreens is wrongly applying the Cook County soda tax to LaCroix Sparkling Water, and talk about the new boozy Taco Bell just off the Magnificent Mile. This week’s local music is provided by Sunjacket.

