NU's Tommy Doles talks football, leadership: "My favorite part is…doing something that's difficult but rewarding"

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz talk with Northwestern offensive lineman Tommy Doles as the Wildcats open up camp. He discusses the challenge that lies ahead in protecting QB Clayton Thorson and his offensive unit and the Cats’ need to not take the non-conference part of the schedule for granted, his interest in public service and leadership and how his experience visiting Washington DC inspired him to look into serving in the military in the future, and more.