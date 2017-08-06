× Mr. Fix It Show 8/5/2017

On today’s edition of the Mr. Fix-It Show, Lou Manfredini and Lindsey Smithwick discuss their morning rituals when they wake up. Lou offers advice to his listeners for their various home troubles and projects. Lindsey shares this week’s New To Lou Too: Lil’ Larry. Lou is also joined in studio by the Smithe sisters, whom are the daughters of Walter E Smithe. The sisters have entered the business and they discuss how they family business continues to evolve to satisfy customers.