Karen Conti covers the Michelle Carter Sentence, "Pink Slime" Meat Case, Blackhawks, and more!

Karen Conti is joined in studio by Damon Cheronis, Criminal Defense Attorney, to discuss the grand jury into Russian election interference, the Michelle Carter sentence, and the upcoming Van Dyke/Laquan McDonald trial.

Next, Karen talks with Attorney, Dan Webb, as he just completed a trial against ABC News for the “Pink Slime” meat case.

Then, John McDonough, CEO and President of Chicago Blackhawks, shares his experiences while working with the Blackhawks team.

Comedian Tom Dressen also joins Karen in studio to cover political correctness within comedy.

Then, Alderman Ed Burke discusses the liveliness of Chicago and the latest ordinance that he’s pushing for dealing with children, their parents, and gun violence.

Lastly, Karen offers legal advice to listeners.