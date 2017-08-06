SINGLE USE ONLY FOR SOUND SESSIONS ON 08-06-17. Saxophonist Jake Clemons performs with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at the Apollo Theater on Friday, March 9, 2012 in New York. Clemons is the nephew of the late band member Clarence Clemons, who died June 18, 2011 after suffering a stroke. The concert was hosted by SiriusXM in celebration of 10 years of satellite radio. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini)
Jake Clemons from Bruce Springsteen’s ‘E Street Band’
Michael and Kevin talk with Jake Clemons from Bruce Springsteen’s ‘E Street Band’. Jake recalls how he first got into music, what it’s like to play with legends and following in his uncle’s footsteps.