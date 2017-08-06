A tailgater joins Kingsford Charcoal at the University of Wisconsin vs. Alabama game, leaving their conference rivalries at the door in the name of BBQ Diplomacy during the Kingsford #BBQDiplomacy Tailgate at Tailgate Tavern on Saturday, September 5, 2015, in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Wade/Invision for Kingsford/AP Images)
Can’t Stand Sloppy-Eating Habits? There May Be A Scientific Reason
Dean ask listeners what their worst sloppy eating pet-peeves are as he reads a study around Misophonia, a uncomfortable reaction to hearing certain sounds, including lip-smacking and more audible eating habits.
What can you not stand your dinner partner doing at a meal?