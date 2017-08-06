× Barb Koenen from the Creative Chicago Reuse Exchange: “Trash is a failure of imagination”

It’s an age old problem: while businesses dispose of millions of dollars in surplus supplies, teachers and non-profits struggle to provide materials, furniture and books to their classrooms and offices.

Barb Koenen and the Creative Chicago Reuse Exchange seek to change this. She joined Rick on the air to talk about the organization’s amazingly simple, yet powerful mission: connecting these businesses with the teachers and non-profits in need. She also shared details on upcoming events and volunteer opportunities.

Find out more about the CCRE and how you can donate your supplies and time to their heroic efforts here.