The Beat Full Show (8/5/17): Cutler flirts with a return with Gase, Dolphins

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the Saturday edition of The Beat: Rumors continue to swirl around Jay Cutler possibly coming out of his short-lived retirement to help out Adam Gase’s Dolphins, which leads the guys to discuss the apparent blacklisting of Colin Kaepernick in a league rife with mediocre QBs; the Cubs even their series with the Nats as Alex Avila punches the clock and Willson Contreras stays hot after a big week; we hear from 8-year old Ava Gresser who was honored by the White Sox this week for her volunteer work in the city; Northwestern O-Lineman Tommy Doles talks about his own interest in serving the public, and what the ‘Cats are looking forward to as camp opens up; Sun-Times Bears reporter Patrick Finley has the latest from Bourbonnais, and more.