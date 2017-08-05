× Rob Austin on beers & bikes, Elliott Serrano, Political Roundtable with Eric Elk, Ken Jakubowski, Dave Lundy & Scott Stantis | Full Show (Aug 4th)

TGIF! Patti and Elliott are joined by Rob Austin to talk about the over 200 Chicago beers he’s had & why he loves biking around the city and the suburbs. Then, it’s time for the political roundtable with Eric, Ken, Scott & Dave. This week, the gang talks about immigration, whether it’s ok to blaspheme the administration, they discuss Cook County’s new beverage tax and “the wall.” They wrap things up with the “What’s That From?” segment, where, in honor of Lollapalooza, they do a scene from Almost Famous.

