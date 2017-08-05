× Business Lunch with Amy Guth 8/5/2017

Amy talks with Adrienne Roberts from The Wall Street Journal to discuss the joint venture of Mazda and Toyota to build a billion dollar plant in the U.S.

Then, Frank Devincentis, Senior Vice President and Financial Advisor with Morgan Stanley in Chicago, joins Amy in studio to discuss the latest release of the Job Report.

Next, Lauren Zumbach from Chicago Tribune then shares information on Illinois companies mobilizing in the wake of the news of Foxconn moving to Wisconsin.

Lastly, Amy talks with Bob Kesler in the Newsroom and Producer CaSera (aka Cash) about her upcoming adventures in the sky.