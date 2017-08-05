× Agri-Cast Full Podcast 8/5/2017

Orion talks with Jim Fazel, oriental horticulture specialist, as he discusses the many benefits of precipitation throughout the year especially when it comes to protecting trees. Then Orion discusses scammers and his personal experience to show just how far scammers will go to get what they want. Next Naomi Bloom from Stewart Peterson joins Max and Orion in studio to discuss crop reports. Lastly Max and Orion discuss the final day of the National Farmer’s Market Week.