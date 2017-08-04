× Wintrust Business Lunch 8/4/17: Grubhub Acquisition, Hip Replacements, & Lollaplooza

Big Chicago news came before the show as Grubhub announced that they are planning to acquire EAT24. Steve and Andrea Hanis discussed that and other stories through out the Chicago landscape. Tom Gimbel then discussed the proper time for leaders to start delegating HR tasks internally or by outsourcing, Dr. Shawn Palmer broke down how the technology behind hip and knee replacements have drastically changed over the years, and Front Row Phyllis gave us an update on the latest on Lollapalooza.