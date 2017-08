× Twin Garden Farms: Home of the Delicious Mirai Sweet Corn!

It’s one of Nick Digilio’s favorite days of the year! Gary Pack of Twin Garden Farms joins him in studio and brings in some of their delicious Mirai Sweet Corn!

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)