× TV Show Patrol’s Curt Wagner: “The Middle” is calling it quits

Bill and Jim are joined in the studio by Curt Wagner of TVshowpatrol.com. They talk about “The Middle” announcing their final season, Kevin James’ wife in “Kevin Can Wait” being killed off, “Big Brother”, “The Last Ship”, Channing Tatum’s work on “Comrade Detective”, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to Noon, plus an online-only bonus hour from Noon to 1 p.m