Chairman and CEO of Allstate, Tom Wilson, stopped by The Steve Cochran Show to discuss the WE Day special airing tonight. The WE Day Special is airing 7 p.m. CT. Details are available at WE.org. In 2016, more than 1 million youth participated in programs through the Foundation’s Good Starts Young initiative. Tom has been on the WE Day stage in front of thousands of kids several times and he tells us that it is an incredible experience.