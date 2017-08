× The Opening Bell 8/4/16: Could Airplane Seats Get Even Smaller?

Another focal point on the economy today with the monthly jobs report released today and Paul Nolte (SVP, Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) is looking for a strong number along with roughly how many jobs need to be created each month to continue with steady growth. Steve then checked in with Rick Seaney (CEO of FareCompare.com) to discuss how airplane seats could be getting even smaller.