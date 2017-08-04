× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 08.04.17: West Virginia Trump Rally, two presidents speak, RAISE Act

Ryan Burrow attended the West Virginia Rally held by President Trump Thursday, and he reports back to John on the president’s tone. Then, John deciphers a conversation between Presidents Trump and Peña Nieto, a transcript annotated by the Washington Post. CATO Institute Immigration Policy Analyst Alex Nowrasteh tells John why a bill like the RAISE Act is not a necessity to aid U.S. employment. Finally, we listen to what’s making you smile on the Bright Side of Life.