The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 8-4-17

We are ending the week in style! On tonight’s episode of The Download, the Chicago Tribune’s Tracy Swartz talks reality shows and Lollapalooza, we recap another interesting week in news with veteran journalist Charlie Meyerson and Cassie Walker Burke from Crain’s Chicago Business, WGN Bears Insider Adam Hoge give us on update on Bears training camp and we end the show with another great game of “Never Have I Ever!”

