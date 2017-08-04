× The Download Presents The Week That Was: “School funding and soda tax, and Steve Bartman, oh my!”

The great veteran journalist Charlie Meyerson and Cassie Walker Burke from Crain’s Chicago Business join Justin to recap another busy week in news. Justin, Cassie and Charlie discuss the school funding formula debate, the implementation of a soda tax in Cook County, Anthony Scaramucci being relieved of his White House duties, John Kelly being named President Trump’s new Chief of Staff, the Dow closing above 22,000 for the first time, the argument between President Trump Stephen Miller and CNN’s Jim Acosta over immigration, Obamacare rates in Illinois potentially rising, a Northwestern professor wanted for a brutal stabbing, the Taco Bell closing in Wrigleyville, Steve Bartman getting a World Series ring, NFL QB Colin Kaepernick not being able to get a job and Chance the Rapper headlining Lollapalooza tomorrow night.

