× The Carry Out 8-4-17: “Adults got into a brawl after a little league game but to be fair it was a playoff game”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include Attorney General Jeff Sessions saying White House leaks have tripled, President Trump starting a working vacation, Kenneth Starr saying that special counsel Robert Mueller may be over-stepping his bounds, an adult brawl taking place after a little league game in Canaryville, the Cubs kicking off a series with the Nationals, the White Sox taking on the Red Sox in Boston, the Bears getting ready for the Family Fest scrimmage at Soldier Field, rumors heating up about Jay Cutler coming out of retirement to play for the Dolphins and a new study saying doctor “body shaming” can harm patients.

