Steve Cochran Full Show 08.04.17: Twin Garden Farms Corn Day!

It’s Friday and Twin Garden Farms brought us some Mirai corn and we are in heaven! Dan Hampton talks Bears, Morgan Olsen from Time Out Chicago highlights some day trips from Chicago and Willie Geist raves about Bette Midler. And Tom Wilson, Chairman and CEO of Allstate, stops by the studio to talk about WE Day. Have a great weekend!