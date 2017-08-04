French destroyer Bourrasque sinking after hitting a mine on the way back from Dunkirk, with some 1200 men aboard, many of whom died. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Producer Griffin Fillipitch reviews Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk:” The convolution is useful
Producer Griffin gives his review of Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk,” and it differs starkly from the opinions of many others. While many viewed the movie to be confusing for the sake of it looking artistic, Griffin thinks Nolan’s craftsmanship shines through some of the abstractness.