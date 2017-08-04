× Episode IX gets a new writer, what that means for the overall saga, plus updates on ‘The Last Jedi’ and Young Han Solo

STAR WARS EPISODE IX gets a new writer. We discuss the implications of this move and what impact it might have on the saga in the future. Would you have more confidence in the story if you knew the entire mythology was already mapped out? Does it matter to you that the sequel trilogy is being created on the fly? We talk about fan expectation and how it’s evolved since the Disney acquisition of Lucasfilm. We review the latest comments from John Boyega and Rian Johnson about THE LAST JEDI and we speculate about Force ghost Anakin making an appearance in the film. Plus, updates from the UNTITLED HAN SOLO FILM including an announcement about conductor John Powell landing the soundtrack gig. We listen to some samples from Powell’s career to try to get a feel for how he may approach the music for YOUNG HAN SOLO. Plus, Chewbacca’s looks, Woody Harrelson speaks, and Clint Howard’s greatest hits!