Edgebrook owl statue came within one vote of being named ‘Owly McOwlface’

Laura Guenther, president of Everyday Edgebrook and owner of Local Goods Chicago (left) and sculptor Todd Willing flank Eddie the Everyday Edgebrook Owl. (Everyday Edgebrook / Facebook / via DNAinfo)

CHICAGO — The results are in.

Voters have chosen the relatively traditional “Eddie” as the name for the metal owl sculpture perched in Edgebrook, beating runner-up “Owly McOwlface” by a single vote.

Last month, the neighborhood group Everyday Edgebrook sponsored a 4-foot metal sculpture of a wide-eyed owl and set it in front of Local Goods Chicago, 5422 W. Devon Ave., where it will stay for about a year, group president Laura Guenther said.

