Edgebrook owl statue came within one vote of being named ‘Owly McOwlface’
CHICAGO — The results are in.
Voters have chosen the relatively traditional “Eddie” as the name for the metal owl sculpture perched in Edgebrook, beating runner-up “Owly McOwlface” by a single vote.
Click here for more on this story from DNAinfo.
Last month, the neighborhood group Everyday Edgebrook sponsored a 4-foot metal sculpture of a wide-eyed owl and set it in front of Local Goods Chicago, 5422 W. Devon Ave., where it will stay for about a year, group president Laura Guenther said.
Click to listen:
41.997560 -87.764649