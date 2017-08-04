× Edgebrook owl statue came within one vote of being named ‘Owly McOwlface’

CHICAGO — The results are in.

Voters have chosen the relatively traditional “Eddie” as the name for the metal owl sculpture perched in Edgebrook, beating runner-up “Owly McOwlface” by a single vote.

Click here for more on this story from DNAinfo.

Last month, the neighborhood group Everyday Edgebrook sponsored a 4-foot metal sculpture of a wide-eyed owl and set it in front of Local Goods Chicago, 5422 W. Devon Ave., where it will stay for about a year, group president Laura Guenther said.

Click to listen:

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3383237/3383237_2017-08-04-174537.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3770.mp3