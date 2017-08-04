× Dr. Eugina Cheng on Why Math Shouldn’t Be Scary, Tribune Cartoonist Scott Stantis, Rep. Martwick, Prosecco Day with Mark Sparacino and Classic Movies Talk | Full Show (Aug 3rd)

Math Shouldn’t Be Scary! Dr. Eugina Cheng (Scientist In Residence at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago) joins the show to discuss her amazing book, How To Bake Pi. We take listener calls and engage in discussion about the importance of Math and put to bed any former math myths! Tribune Cartoonist Scott Stantis rides sidecar alongside Pretty Late regular Rep. Martwick. And finally, we celebrate Prosecco Day (Happening August 13th) with Mark Sparacino (Executive Chef and Managing Partner) of Prosecco (710 North Wells) who has brought some of the finest food to his establishment here in Chicago.

