Chicago Tribune's Tracy Swartz recaps the first two days of Lollapalooza: "I don't know if anything really goes quite smoothly with this festival"

Justin is joined by the Chicago Tribune‘s Tracy Swartz to recap the first couple of days of Lollapalooza including Thursday night’s evacuation, the condition of the grounds after the rain, some new features such as an upgraded sound system, arcade, roller rink and flushing toilets and some of the celebrities that have been spotted around town. Tracy also gets us up to speed on “Spouse House,” the finale of “Married at First Sight” and “Black Ink Crew Chicago.”

